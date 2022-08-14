See it: New York City dances to the beat of the Dominican Day Parade

The 40th annual Dominican Day Parade returned to the streets of Manhattan Sunday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, much to the delight of thousands of roaring spectators.

A sea of waving red and blue flags greeted marches and politicians who proudly strode down the parade route beginning on West 37th Street and 6th Avenue. The likes of Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, Comptroller Brad Lander, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and others waved to those behind the barricades.

“We are going to have a great time with the 40th annual parade to celebrate the Dominican Republic and the over 1 million strong who call New York home. We are a far better state and more diverse, more culturally credible and have incredible opportunities for advancement for people to have good jobs and good education. We welcome this beauty, and we want it to grow even stronger,” Hochul said.

The extravaganza saw an array of drums, dances, floats, and flags that culminated on 56th Street and 6th Avenue.