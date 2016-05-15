Sen. Chuck Schumer pushes for more TSA security dogs at congested city airports

Sen. Schumer wants airports to go to the dogs.

Schumer, (D-NY) called on the TSA Sunday to increase the number of passenger-screening canine teams at New York airports to combat growing security delays.

A report released last month by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the average maximum wait time at Kennedy Airport was 82% higher this spring compared to the same period last year.

Schumer said a perfect way to curb the problem was to have more dogs to get people through security faster, since it would allow travelers to skip taking off their shoes before going through x-ray scanners.

“Coupled with a surge in actual TSA agents I am requesting here in New York City, highly-trained canine teams offer a unique way for the TSA to accurately and efficiently screen passengers standing in stalled security lines,” he said in a statement.

The TSA already uses dogs to screen passengers, but the number of canine teams at the three airports isn’t adequate, according to the senator. He recommended that Kennedy get an additional 11 teams, LaGuardia an additional two and Newark four more canine units.

“As New York City airport wait times bog down, so waits the nation,” Schumer said in a statement.

The TSA didn’t return messages for comment.