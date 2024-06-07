Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly punched a senior in broad daylight in Manhattan’s Flatiron District last month.

The incident took place on Monday, May 20, at approximately 8:30 a.m. in front of an eyeglass shop located at 6 E. 23 St.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect ambushed a 69-year-old man from behind and delivered the brutal blow to the right side of his head, causing him to fall and crash into the ground. The victim sustained injuries to his right ear and right elbow, and suffered a slash to the left side of his forehead as a result of the assault.

Police were not able to confirm what led up to the violent incident, or if the victim knew his attacker.

Meanwhile, the brazen perp fled westbound on East 23 Street to parts unknown before officers from the 13th Precinct arrived at the scene.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Police released photos of the suspect. He is described as a male with a dark complexion, approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black top jacket, black sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept strictly confidential.