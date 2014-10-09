Shane Michael Haley, ‘bucket list baby,’ dies after living for four hours

Despite only living for four hours, Shane Michael Haley has already had an impact on the world.

Shane Michael Haley, who became known as the “bucket list baby” after his parents’ touching tribute to him went viral, died at 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, not quite four hours after he was born.

“Today at 6:15 a.m,, after meeting his entire family and being baptized into the Catholic faith, baby Shane died peacefully in his Mother’s arms,” the family posted on the Prayers for Shane Facebook page.

While still in the womb, Shane was diagnosed with a terminal neural tube defect called anencephaly, and his parents, Jenna Gassew and Michael Haley of Delco, Pennsylvania, were told he would likely not survive very long after birth. In response, Gassew and Haley decided to take their unborn child on a “bucket list” of their favorite Philadelphia activities, their favorite childhood places and places they would like him to see in his lifetime.

“We are so grateful for the time that we were blessed to hold and hug our son,” the post about Shane’s death continues. “The support and prayers we have received from all of you have been amazing and we want to thank each of you with all our hearts .. Shane spent his entire life in the arms of people that loved him unconditionally and I don’t think you could ask for a more beautiful life then that .. he is home now with the Lord and will forever be our little miracle!”

His parents updated their Facebook page Prayers for Shane frequently with their trips, activities and utlrasound photos of Shane. The page has amassed over 700,000 likes, and Gassew and Haley wrote in August that the “thoughts and prayers are overwhelming!”