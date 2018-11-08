News Man fatally shot in Target in Downtown Brooklyn, NYPD says The shooter was allegedly being harassed by the victim and three other men, police said. A man was fatally shot in a Target on Albee Square in Brooklyn Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated November 8, 2018 9:09 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man who police say was being harassed by four other men fatally shot one of his harassers inside a Target in Downtown Brooklyn Wednesday night. The 26-year-old man was allegedly followed inside the store on Albee Square by the four other men shortly after 11 p.m. The group surrounded him and at least two of them displayed knives, an NYPD spokesman said. The 26-year-old then pulled out a gun and shot one of the men, an alleged gang member identified as Carlton Spencer, 25, cops said. Spencer was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. The shooter, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said. The three other men also were taken into custody, an NYPD spokesman said. No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning. Spencer, of Ditmas Park, had a long history with the NYPD, the spokesman said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.