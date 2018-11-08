LATEST PAPER
Man fatally shot in Target in Downtown Brooklyn, NYPD says

The shooter was allegedly being harassed by the victim and three other men, police said.

A man was fatally shot in a Target

A man was fatally shot in a Target on Albee Square in Brooklyn Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A man who police say was being harassed by four other men fatally shot one of his harassers inside a Target in Downtown Brooklyn Wednesday night.

The 26-year-old man was allegedly followed inside the store on Albee Square by the four other men shortly after 11 p.m. The group surrounded him and at least two of them displayed knives, an NYPD spokesman said. 

The 26-year-old then pulled out a gun and shot one of the men, an alleged gang member identified as Carlton Spencer, 25, cops said.

Spencer was taken to the Brooklyn Hospital Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

The shooter, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said. The three other men also were taken into custody, an NYPD spokesman said. No charges had been filed as of Thursday morning.

Spencer, of Ditmas Park, had a long history with the NYPD, the spokesman said.

