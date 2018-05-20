LATEST PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
News

Smoking marijuana in public should no longer result in arrests, de Blasio says

The mayor announced a task force to explore the issues surrounding marijuana legalization, including “public health” and “facility siting.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to

Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to prepare for what he said is the "likely" legalization of recreational marijuana in New York. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Ivan Pereira and Alison Fox ivan.pereira@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @IvanPer4
Print

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday he will take steps to prepare for the “likely” legalization of recreational marijuana in the city.

The mayor will order the NYPD, which is currently holding a 30-day working group that examines its marijuana policing methods, to stop arresting New Yorkers who smoke up in public and to instead issue them summonses.

He also announced an interagency task force that will convene to investigate issues surrounding the potential legalization of pot, such as policing, “facility siting, public health, education, small business engagement, and economic fairness,” according to a City Hall spokesman.

De Blasio previously has been cautious when it comes to marijuana legalization, citing concerns over “the corporatization” of the substance, but he said the city should be ready with a legal framework when decriminalization arrives.

“With marijuana legalization likely to occur in our state in the near future, it is critical our city plans for the public safety, health, and financial consequences involved,” de Blasio said in a statement.

The Daily News first reported the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

During his weekly appearance on “The “Brian Lehrer Show” Friday, de Blasio discussed some of the issues he had when it came to enforcing laws once pot was legal.

“The dynamics of how you decide to address that, which type of measure you use — whether it’s arrest, or summons or some other measure, and how you make sure that enforcement is fair and equal — is a discussion in every state,” he said.

A spokesman for the mayor said there is no current timetable for when the interagency task force will assemble.

A spokesman for the NYPD said the department is exploring the notion of giving summonses rather than making arrests for public pot smoking, in the 30-day review.

“The 30-day working group on marijuana enforcement is underway, and this issue is certainly part of that review,” said NYPD spokesman Phillip Walzak. “The working group is reviewing possession and public smoking of marijuana to ensure enforcement is consistent with the values of fairness and trust, while also promoting public safety and addressing community concerns.”

Responding to data showing a racial disparity in arrests, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill told the City Council last week that officers do not target minority marijuana users.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called for a study of decriminalization and said that it is inevitable given the policy changes in other states.

Last week, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said starting in August his office will stop prosecuting most marijuana possession and smoking cases.

Ivan
By Ivan Pereira and Alison Fox ivan.pereira@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @IvanPer4

Ivan has been a staff reporter with amNewYork since May 2012 and covers breaking news, politics and enterprise stories.

News photos & videos

This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
Katie Holmes rode the subway home from her Celebs spotted riding the rails
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter