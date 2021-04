Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as Netflix kicked off quarterly earnings for technology behemoths with a disappointing report, while concerns about a surge in global coronavirus cases hit demand for equities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.0 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 33808.3. The S&P 500 fell 6.5 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 4128.42​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 40.5 points, or 0.29%, to 13745.772 at the opening bell.