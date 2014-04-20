Spotlight on professional programs

For an idea of what’s out there, here’s an overview of continuing education programs available in NYC in three areas: …

Health careThanks to advances in medical technology and treatments, the need for professionals trained in health information is on the rise in places like medical offices, insurance companies and government agencies. Through Hunter College’s medical billing and coding certificate program, you can gain the skills you need to join the field, including an understanding of the human anatomy, medical language, regulations and how to correctly code and bill for medical services. 5 courses, June 3-Aug. 30, $3,100; 695 Park Ave., 212-772-4000,

Hunter.cuny.edu

Want to get more hands-on? Jumpstart a dental career through New York City College of Technology’s dental assisting certificate program. Learn the difference between molars and bicuspids and other dental terminology, as well as clinical and office management skills that will prepare you for entry-level work. 170 hours, May 9-Sept. 13, $2,095; 300 Jay St., 718-260-5500,

citytech.cuny.eduWeb programmingWhether you’re looking to pick up new tools to better run your business, add a skill to your resume or change careers entirely, through Hunter College’s certificate program in Web programming, you can learn how to build a website, from Web design and Web content development to network security configuration. 9 courses, June 6-Aug. 8, $4,000; 695 Park Ave., 212-772-4000,

hunter.cuny.eduRenewable energyWant to join the “green economy”? Learn the basics of solar systems, from their history to their benefits and applications, and get a sense of where the photovoltaic industry is headed through City Tech’s solar power professional program. Upon completion you’ll be prepared for an entry-level position with an installer, dealer or other photovoltaic industry company. Online,

120 hours (must complete in three months), $1,895; 718-260-5500,

citytech.cuny.edu