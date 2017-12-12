Three teens were stabbed, and three additional people arrested after a fight outside Abraham Lincoln High School near Coney Island on Tuesday, police said.

The three injured, ranging from 16 to 18 years old, were stabbed in the stomach, back-right shoulder, and buttocks, respectively, after the fight broke out at around 2 p.m., according to police.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Lincoln High School, William E. Grady High School and I.S. 303 in Brooklyn were temporarily placed on a shelter-in this afternoon due to the NYPD’s response and investigation into a serious off-site incident that took place in the area,” according to a Department of Education spokeswoman.

All of the injured teens were transported to Lutheran Medical Center, an FDNY spokesman said, and all three are in stable condition.