Stabbing near FDR Drive leaves man, woman dead, NYPD says

The stabbing took place between the Manhattan and Brooklyn bridges.

A man and woman were fatally stabbed near the intersection of South Street and Catherine Slip about 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Tucker Ranson

A man and woman were fatally stabbed in Two Bridges Saturday night, police said.

The pair were attacked around 11 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Catherine Slip, next to FDR Drive and East River Bikeway, according to the NYPD.

They were taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with fatal stab wounds to their stomachs, an official said.

Police are searching for a male suspect, who was seen wearing dark shorts with a stripe along the side and a white tank top.

The victims’ ages and identities have yet to be released, authorities said.