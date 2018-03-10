3 men stabbed, 1 fatally, in Ridgewood Friday night, police said

A stabbing in Ridgewood Friday night left two men injured, one dead, police said. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

Three men were stabbed, one fatally, near an intersection in Ridgewood, Queens, on Friday night, police said.

Responding to a 911 call reporting a disorderly group at Palmetto Street and Seneca Avenue at 9:23 p.m. on Friday, officers found three men with stab wounds two blocks away, according to the NYPD.

Paramedics arriving on the scene transported a 24-year-old man with stab wounds to the abdomen to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Bushwick, where he was pronounced dead. EMS personnel took the other two wounded men, a 26-year-old who had been injured in the back and shoulder, and a 23-year-old stabbed in the head and back to Elmhurst Hospital Center, police said. They are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, authorities said. The identity of the deceased has yet to be made public.