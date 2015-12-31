Staten Island couple finds wedding ring in jeans bought on Neiman Marcus website

The sterling silver or white gold band has an engraving on it.

A Staten Island woman is looking for the rightful owner of a wedding ring that unexpectedly showed up with her online purchase.

Jean Vlahopouliotis told amNewYork in an email that she ordered a pair of Seven For All Mankind jeans for her husband on neimanmarcus.com. The jeans arrived Tuesday and came with a surprising addition — someone’s wedding band.

Vlahopouliotis said that her husband discovered a sterling silver or white gold men’s wedding band in the front left pocket of the jeans as he was trying them on. The Benchmark ring also has an inscription on it; Vlahopouliotis plans to ask anyone trying to claim the wedding band to verify the engraving.

Vlahopouliotis reached out to Neiman Marcus and learned that the jeans were shipped from a store in McLean, Virginia. But the SKU on the jeans revealed that the pants were never previously purchased, so the store speculates that the ring belongs to an employee or a customer who tried on the jeans.

Vlahopouliotis has been reaching out to news stations in New York and Virginia in an effort to find the person who lost the ring. The ring’s owner can reach Vlahopouliotis at jrohx50@aol.com.

“Both my husband, Chris, and myself lost our wedding rings so I know how important it is to find the rightful owner,” she said.