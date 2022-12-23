A fire at a Staten Island home tragically took the lives of two children and injured four more on Friday morning.

At 10:18 a.m. on Dec. 23, FDNY personnel responded to a fire at 1048 Van Duzer Street. Firefighters arrived on scene to reports that kids were trapped on the second floor of the home.

Responding firefighters sprung into action to put out the fire and rescue the kids. Two young children died of their injuries as a result of the fire.

“We can certainly say today that our hearts are broken. The city’s heart is broken today. This is really an unspeakable tragedy for that family, for the neighborhood, for the local community and for our whole city,” said FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

Of the injured children, two are listed in critical condition while two teenagers sustained minor injuries. One firefighter also sustained minor injuries as a result.

“We all feel the loss of these two young children who had bright futures in front of us, and we grieve for them as a city. New York City is a family, the fire department is a family, and we care for one another. We will take care of this family as a city,” said Kavanaugh.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s office.