Staten Island fire sparked by unattended candle causes multiple injuries, FDNY says

The early-morning blaze spread to three floors of a six-story apartment building, officials said.

A Staten Island fire on Sunday morning injured 19, including five firefighters and four police offers, an FDNY spokesman said. Photo Credit: FDNY via Twitter

An unattended candle sparked an apartment fire early Sunday that injured 19 people in Staten Island, the FDNY said.

The fire at 255 Mill Rd., called in at 4:10 a.m., spread to three floors of the six-story apartment building in New Dorp, injuring 10 civilians, five firefighters and four police officers, a FDNY spokesman said.

The five-alarm fire appeared to be accidental and is believed to have begun on the fourth floor and climbed to the fifth and sixth floors before it was brought under control at 6:03 a.m., the FDNY spokesman said. No life-threatening injuries were reported.

One firefighter in serious condition was transported to Staten Island University Hospital, Ocean Breeze, but has since been listed in stable condition, the FDNY spokesman said. The remaining victims suffered minor injuries.

The apartment blaze was one of two overnight fires on Staten Island sparked by unattended candles, according to the FDNY.

The second fire, occuring at 57 Pembrook Loop, had one fatality, the FDNY said. Agency reps scheduled a fire safety educational outreach on Sunday at 2900 Veterans Rd. in Charleston where they shared tips and distributed flameless candles.