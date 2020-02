He tried to kill the lover of his children’s mother by setting him on fire.

A Far Rockaway man was convicted of trying to kill a love rival by setting him on fire, the Queens district attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Stephan Schlackman, 46, was convicted Tuesday of attempted murder, second-degree attempted arson and reckless endangerment following a two-week trial.

Schlackman attacked the man and his roommate in May 2011.

His first trial ended with a hung jury. Schlackman will be sentenced Aug. 6 and faces 25 years in prison.