Parkland student musicians will play a concert at Carnegie Hall, tour NYC this week

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ensemble was one of eight chosen for this festival.

Dozens of young students who survived the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be spending the week in the city to show off their talent on one of the greatest stages in the world.

The Wind Symphony from the Parkland, Florida, school will perform at the annual New York Wind Band Festival this Tuesday at Carnegie Hall. The 65 students (and adult chaperones) arrived at JFK Airport on Saturday and were greeted by Port Authority police, who escorted them to their Manhattan hotel, according to band director Alex Kaminsky.

“We had three rehearsals this week to try to get our program as ready as possible . . . I’m amazed at how these kids are playing under these circumstances!” Kaminsky posted on his Facebook page.

The band was chosen months ago along with seven other high school, college and community bands across the country. The students were reportedly practicing for the concert when police said Nikolas Cruz opened fire on the school and killed 17 people on February 14.

“In the midst of finally coming back to school after two weeks, the students of the Stoneman Douglas Wind Symphony were still determined to move forward,” Kaminsky said.

In addition to their concert, the students will participate in music workshops, take a cruise around the Hudson River and get some time to explore Manhattan, according to the festival’s schedule.