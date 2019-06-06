Nearly 50 years since the police and the LGBTQ community violently clashed outside the Stonewall Inn, the NYPD commissioner apologized for the department's actions.

“I’m certainly not going to stand up here and pretend to be an expert on Stonewall, I do know what happened should not have happened," Commissioner James O'Neill said Thursday to a crowd assembled outside One Police Plaza for a briefing on the department's preparations for Pride Month events.

"The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong, plain and simple,” he said to cheers. "The actions and the laws were discriminatory and oppressive and for that, I apologize."

Patrons of the Christopher Street bar fought back for hours after police conducted a raid on June 28, 1969, and six days of demonstrations followed. The uprising is often cited as the birth of the modern gay rights movement.

O'Neill's comments came a day after City Council Speaker Corey Johnson called on the NYPD to apologize for the raid, a call that was echoed by NYC Pride, the nonprofit that is producing the WorldPride celebration in the city this year.

NYC Pride acknowledged in a release that the "NYPD has made significant strides in improving relations with LGBTQIA+ New Yorkers." But its members voted unanimously to demand an apology because "the department has yet to take responsibility for the decades of police violence committed against our community.

"Apologizing for this single event is a small, albeit meaningful step towards improving the larger systemic issues that continue to cause significant harm to LGBTQIA+ people, especially transgender people and people of color," NYC Pride said.

Get the Top Stories newsletter Editors' picks of our best stories, right to your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

O'Neill said the department has worked to repair its relationship with the LGBTQ community.

“We have and we do embrace all New Yorkers,” he said. “Every culture and every community must be treated as equals and with respect.”

The commissioner said NYPD officers will be on high alert during Pride Month celebrations, including the annual Pride March on June 30.