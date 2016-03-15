Subway rider on No. 4 train in the Bronx attacked over seat fight, cops say

Police are looking for a suspect who attacked a straphanger last Monday during a fight over a seat on the subway.

The alleged assault happened on March 7 just before 6 a.m. on a southbound No. 4 train as it approached the Mount Eden Avenue subway station in the Bronx, police said. Authorities said that the suspect started arguing with the 58-year-old victim over a subway seat before knocking him to the floor and repeatedly punching him.

The victim sustained a cut to his lip and got off the train at the station. The suspect stayed on the subway, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a denim jacket and a black baseball cap. He was carrying a black book bag at the time of the alleged assault, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.