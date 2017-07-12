Summer Streets program to bring water park, mini golf to Manhattan

The city’s Summer Streets program will bring attractions like a water park and a mini golf course to Manhattan. Photo Credit: Holder family; John Roca

Several Manhattan streets will trade horns for bells this August.

The city announced its plans for the annual Summer Streets festival Tuesday, which include some notable additions to the 9-year-old program. Starting Aug. 5, Park Avenue, Lafayette and Centre streets between East 72nd Street and the Brooklyn Bridge will be car free for three consecutive Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pedestrians and bike riders alike will notice several attractions this year scattered throughout the route, including a small water park at 71st Street and Park Avenue, a 270-foot waterslide at Foley Square and a 165-foot-long, 30-foot-high zip line at the uptown rest stop at Park Avenue and 52nd Street. Near the zip line will also be an adaptive obstacle course and bouldering wall.

Other attractions include a mini-golf course, a “smellwalks” tour at Astor Place, and several dog parks along the route

Nearly 300,000 people attended Summer Streets last year, according to the city’s Department of Transporation.