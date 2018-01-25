Mayor Bill de Blasio really likes Tom Brady’s hair.

New York City’s mayor called the New England Patriots quarterback’s do just “perfect,” in an interview on Hot 97’s morning show on Thursday.

“Well I do want to say after the last victory in the conference championship, he took off his helmet and his hair was perfect, I just want to note that,” he said. “C’mon, his hair, like how do you do that after you’ve just won the football game?”

Despite being born in New York, de Blasio grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and showed his true colors on Thursday, backing the Jets’ rival over the Giants’ rival.

“I don’t agree with politics of the New England Patriots hierarchy,” he said, apparently referring to owner Robert Kraft’s friendship with President Donald Trump. “But I did grow up with the team and I remain loyal to it. And I always say they only start playing once they’re behind a touchdown or two so I think they are going to prevail. Don’t go to sleep on the Eagles, they’re a good team too, but I think the Patriots will prevail.”

Following the pledge of loyalty to the team from Massachusetts, Hot 97’s hosts joked that de Blasio was “breaking up, we can’t hear you . . . I think we lost our connection.”

On Thursday afternoon, the city’s comptroller, Scott Stringer, tweeted that “The Mayor’s values are in the right place ... Except for this. As a lifelong Jets fan, I can’t condone rooting for the Evil Empire.”

This isn’t the first time de Blasio chose a Boston team over New York. The mayor is also a longtime Red Sox supporter.