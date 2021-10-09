Suspect flees into transit system after stabbing security guard over mask dispute in Chelsea Apple store

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a security guard over a mask dispute inside the Apple Store in Chelsea.

According to police, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 an unknown man came into the store, located at 401 W 14th Street, and got into a dispute with a 37-year-old male security guard over wearing a mask. The man refused during the argument, pulled out a sharp object, and stabbed the guard in his left arm and his forehead.

The suspect then fled the scene and into the 14th Street/8th Avenue subway station. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s who is standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.