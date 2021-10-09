Quantcast
Suspect flees into transit system after stabbing security guard over mask dispute in Chelsea Apple store

Photo via Google Maps

Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a security guard over a mask dispute inside the Apple Store in Chelsea.

According to police, at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 an unknown man came into the store, located at 401 W 14th Street, and got into a dispute with a 37-year-old male security guard over wearing a mask. The man refused during the argument, pulled out a sharp object, and stabbed the guard in his left arm and his forehead.

The suspect then fled the scene and into the 14th Street/8th Avenue subway station. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s who is standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red lettering, blue jeans and black sneakers.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

