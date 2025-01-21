Suspect who allegedly slashed Upper West Side tourist last year indicted for attempted murder

Joshua Zinberg is arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court on attempted murder charges after he was arrested for slashing a Dutch Tourist in an unprovoked attack.

The man accused of slashing a Dutch tourist on the Upper West Side last year was indicted Tuesday on attempted murder charges for the brazen daylight attack.

Joshua Zinberg, 25, was brought into a Lower Manhattan courtroom on Jan. 21 wearing handcuffs and a medical mask to face the indictment. According to court documents, Zinberg rushed from his parked car at around 10:22 a.m. on Nov. 20, 2024, and ran across Columbus Avenue to West 86th Street.

The moments that followed, caught on surveillance video obtained by amNewYork Metro, appeared to show Zinberg racing down the sidewalk.

Police say he used a knife to slash the side of a 55-year-old man across the side of the face; the victim was visiting New York from outside the country at the time of the unprovoked attack. Prosecutors report that Zinberg was already hightailing it back to his vehicle by the time the injured man had turned around.

Following the assault, eyewitnesses said, the victim crawled into the doorway of 114 West 86th St., holding tissues on his face to try and stop the bleeding while waiting for paramedics.

EMS rushed him to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, where he underwent surgery and survived.

“Joshua Zinberg allegedly slashed an international tourist who was walking on the Upper West Side in an unprovoked and brazen daylight attack. When tourists visit New York, they should not have to fear for their safety,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “We will continue to prosecute those who commit random acts of violence on the streets of Manhattan. I hope the victim continues to heal from this horrifying assault.”

Zinberg’s mother reportedly identified him to police, and authorities were able to catch up with him a day later during a traffic stop on the Upper West Side. He was wearing the same shorts and shoes that he wore during the slashing. He also was in possession of a knife.

Zinberg — who spat at an amNewYork Metro photographer during his perp walk the day after the attack — was indicted on counts of first-degree assault and second-degree attempted murder and assault. He faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted on the top charge.