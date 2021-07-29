Suspect sought for breaking man’s nose and spreading hate speech in Chelsea: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who assaulted a man and spread hate speech in Chelsea this past spring.

At 11:30 p.m. on April 19, a 31-year-old man was leaving the 28th Street subway station at Broadway and West 28th Street when an unknown man turned around and punched him in the face. The suspect then made anti-Asian statements before fleeing on West 28th Street in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a broken nose and was taken to Lennox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition by private means. The investigation by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is ongoing.

The NYPD released a sketch of the suspect, who is described as a 35-year-old man standing between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing between 170-200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.