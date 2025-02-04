Detectives are probing a daylight shooting in Chelsea that left a man hospitalized on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police sources, officers from the 10th Precinct and NYPD Police Service Area 4 received a report at around 12:17 p.m. of a person shot inside the lobby of the Robert S. Fulton Houses located at 431 West 17th St.

Upon arrival, cops say they discovered a 40-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the upper part of his right leg. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police cordoned off the entrance to the building, and detectives could be seen darting in and out of the structure. NYPD crime scene photographers also arrived on the scene.

At the time of publication, police did not have any information regarding a motive or description of a perpetrator. No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.