Suspect sought for fatally shooting man during Bronx dispute: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who claimed a man’s life in a Bronx shooting.

According to police, at 4:25 a.m. on July 22 19-year-old New Jersey resident Travis Griffiths pulled in front of 402 Claremont Parkway in a 2020 Toyota Camry. At this time, Griffiths was approached by an unknown man and the two got into a verbal dispute.

The argument turned physical and when Griffiths tried to drive away, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot Griffiths in the head. The suspect then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Griffiths got out of the car and fell to the ground. Paramedics rushed Griffiths to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he ultimately died of his injuries on July 27. His death has since been ruled a homicide.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

The suspect is described as a man with short dark hair and a full beard, having a medium complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.