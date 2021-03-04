Cops in Bronx investigate murder of man found shot at street corner | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for the shooter who fatally shot a 27-year-old man multiple times early on Thursday morning.

Police said the murder happened at about 12:41 a.m. on March 4 at the corner of East 173rd Street and Boston Road in Charlotte Gardens.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about a shooting at the location, found the victim shot several times in the torso.

Responding EMS units rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, detectives not been able to determine a motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.