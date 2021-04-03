Bronx man found shot dead on the stairs in apartment building | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx are seeking the suspect who gunned down a 28-year-old man on Friday afternoon inside an apartment building stairwell.

The dead man was discovered inside the Claremont Consolidation building at 1162 Washington Ave. in Morrisania at about 4:08 p.m. on April 2.

According to law enforcement sources, a neighbor spotted the victim inside a second-floor stairwell and called 911 for help.

EMS units arrived moments later and, in examining the victim, determined that he had been shot in the head, prompting further response by the 42nd Precinct and NYPD PSA 7.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.