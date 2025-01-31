Suspect sought so smashing man in the face with glass at East Village bar

A suspect is wanted for hitting a man in the face with a glass at an East Village bar.

Cops are looking for a suspect who injured a man in an East Village bar last weekend.

According to police, at 2 a.m. on Jan. 25, a 20-year-old man was at Phebe’s Tavern, located at 361 Bowery, when an unknown man engaged him in a physical dispute. The suspect proceeded to hit the victim in the face with a glass cup.

The suspect then fled the bar on foot. The victim suffered a laceration to his eye and was treated at an area hospital.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.