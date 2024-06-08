Have you seen him? East Village slashing suspect sought for random attack

The suspect in an East Village slashing on June 6, 2024.

Police released images Friday night of the suspect behind a bloody, random East Village slashing earlier in the week that left a 30-year-old man injured.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred in front of 26 Astor Place at about 5:20 p.m. on June 6.

Authorities said the perpetrator approached the victim from behind and sliced him across the back of the neck with an unknown sharp object. Following the unprovoked assault, cops said, the attacker fled in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 9th Precinct responded to the incident along with EMS and the Fire Department. WABC-TV reported that firefighters had to hose down the scene due to the amount of blood left on the sidewalk.

The victim, meanwhile, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

The suspect is pictured inside the subway system. He is described as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build, standing about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, camouflage-colored pants, and black boots.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.