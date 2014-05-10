Suspected carjackers shot dead in the Bronx

Police responding to a robbery call in the Bronx early Friday morning found two men unconscious and unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the NYPD.

The two men, identified by police as Jermaine Johnson, 28, and Kaiison Lewis, 23, both of Mount Vernon, were inside a vehicle near Rombouts Avenue and Light Street when police arrived at 4:42 a.m.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Lewis was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene, and Jeffrey Pierre, 33, of Monticello Avenue in the Bronx, was arrested and charged with two counts each of murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The New York Daily News reports that Johnson and Lewis had attempted to carjack Pierre’s Mercedes-Benz, and that he fought back, chased them down and shot them.

Police told amNewYork the victims are suspected carjackers, but could not confirm the story because the investigation is ongoing.