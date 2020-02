Police were searching for a pair of men Monday, a day after they shot into a crowd of people on …

Police were searching for a pair of men Monday, a day after they shot into a crowd of people on the Upper West Side.

The suspects opened fire into a large crowd in the courtyard of a Columbus Avenue housing project, near 100th Street, just after midnight on Sunday, police said. No one was shot or injured.

In a blurry image released by police, the suspects are seen wearing a white and black shirt, respectively.