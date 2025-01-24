Detectives from the 83 Precinct and Homicide Detectives investigate a fatal stabbing at 1124 Halsey Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn on January. 23, 2025.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
The NYPD is looking for a suspect who fatally stabbed a man in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, at 3:39 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to a call regarding an assault at 1123 Halsey St. Upon their arrival, police found the victim, a 24-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.
The victim was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Police told amNewYork Metro at the scene that the NYPD is looking for potentially up to six suspects, who fled the scene on foot down Halsey Street. They were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and masks. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear.
No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.
Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.