Detectives from the 83 Precinct and Homicide Detectives investigate a fatal stabbing at 1124 Halsey Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn on January. 23, 2025.

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who fatally stabbed a man in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 3:39 p.m. on Jan. 23, officers from the 83rd Precinct responded to a call regarding an assault at 1123 Halsey St. Upon their arrival, police found the victim, a 24-year-old man with a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Police told amNewYork Metro at the scene that the NYPD is looking for potentially up to six suspects, who fled the scene on foot down Halsey Street. They were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and masks. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.