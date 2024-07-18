Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in the Bronx and Queens are searching for a group of suspects who allegedly robbed five delis and got away with nearly $10,000 in cash this month.

Law enforcement sources said they have tied the armed suspects to at least five separate robberies throughout July, within the 43rd, 45th, 49th, 104th and 114th Precincts.

The first incident took place inside Reemy’s Deli & Grill at 1524 Unionport Rd. in Parkchester on July 7 at around 11:53 p.m. A suspect approached a 32-year-old male employee, brandished a gun and forced him to hand over $2,500. The suspect then fled in a gray Hyundai with another person in the car that headed westbound on Unionport Road, police said.

The victim did not report any injuries, police said.

The next incident occurred in Queens at the Express Deli, located at 41-20 Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria, on Sunday, July 14, at around 11:30 p.m. Police said three gunmen surrounded a 64-year-old man and showed off their black firearm. One of the perps then jumped over the shop’s counter, and punched the victim square in the face, causing substantial bleeding, police sources said.

The crooks then forcibly removed approximately $220 from the cash register before fleeing the scene in the gray Hyundai.

The victim was treated on scene by EMS.

The perps struck again the next day just before 1 a.m. on July 15, when they held up a deli located at 66-61 Fresh Pond Rd. in Ridgewood. The three gunmen used a black firearm again to threaten their 29-year-old victim, who was not hurt during the incident, police said. After getting away with $220, the suspects fled in the same vehicle, eastbound on Madison Street.

The armed crooks were back in the Bronx to hold up Garden Fresh Gourmet Deli, located at 969 Morris Park Ave. in Morris Park, on Tuesday, July 16, at around 1:16 a.m. According to police, the suspects displayed a black firearm, hopped over the store’s counter, and proceeded to pistol whip the 23-year-old victim on the left side of his head.

The suspects then grabbed and got away with approximately $5,000.

EMS brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Jacob for treatment.

The same day, just minutes later at 1:30 a.m., the robbed another commercial establishment at 500 Baychester Ave. Using a gun to threaten the 27-year-old male employee, two suspects got away with $1,500 before fleeing in the gray Hyundai northbound on Baychester Avenue. The victim did not report any injuries, police said.

Police on Thursday released photos and video of the suspects:

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the pattern can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.