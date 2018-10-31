Police were investigating Wednesday after a Brooklyn Heights resident noticed swastikas and racial slurs written in chalk on a normally quiet block.

The man called cops after he noticed the hateful markings at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on his neighbor's Garden Place home, near State Street, police said.

An image posted on Twitter depicts swastikas written in white chalk on a dark garage door.

The incident comes less than a week after 11 people were killed and several more injured in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Police have increased security at synagogues and religious centers since the attack.

"We have no tolerance for hate crimes in New York City," Police Commissioner James O'Neill said, according to an NYPD tweet by the NYPD. “We have the best hate crime unit in the world and this will be fully investigated."

Statistics provided by the NYPD show an increase, year over year, in both anti-Semitic and overall hate crimes in NYC. This year, as of Oct. 28, there have been 142 anti-Semitic incidents, a 12.7 percent increase from the same time period last year.

Looking at the same time frame, in total, there were 290 hate crimes in 2018, up slightly from the 288 recorded the previous yea

It was not immediately clear when the hateful remarks were written, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.