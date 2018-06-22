Police work sure can be ruff.

A special pup received the star treatment on Friday as he joined NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill for a day on the job in honor of Take Your Dog to Work Day.

Chaplin, a 3-year-old Shih Tzu who was found neglected earlier this month and rescued by officers in Brooklyn’s 83rd Precinct, started his day with O’Neill at One Police Plaza, where he was presented with an honorary commissioner’s badge. He also spent some time with McGruff the Crime Dog (we imagine they had much to discuss) and Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison before accompanying O’Neill to a security briefing for Sunday’s NYC Pride March.

But there was one more message Chaplin and O’Neill delivered Friday: the importance of reporting animal cruelty to authorities.

When Chaplin was found by cops, he had been left alone in an apartment with a leg so severely damaged by an overgrown mat of hair that it ultimately needed to be amputated.

His missing limb, however, did not slow him down. Chaplin made a full recovery and will be ready for adoption next week, according to the ASPCA, which has cared for Chaplin since he was rescued by police.

“Our partnership with the ASPCA plays a critical role in fighting animal cruelty and upholding New York City’s commitment to protecting its most vulnerable animals, like Chaplin,” O’Neill said. “The success of our partnership relies on the public’s participation in order to have the greatest life-saving potential, and we encourage New Yorkers to continue reporting suspected animal cruelty to help us stop abuse and save lives.”

Since 2014, the NYPD has taken the lead role in responding to reports of animal cruelty. The ASPCA is then called in to provide care, training, veterinary forensics and legal support for the police department.

The partnership has resulted in the treatment of 3,000 animals citywide.

“Our hope is that New Yorkers will continue to speak up when they suspect animal cruelty, and consider opening their hearts and homes to survivors, like Chaplin, whose ability to recover and become a loving pet is truly inspiring,” Howard Lawrence, Vice President, ASPCA Humane Law Enforcement, said.

The NYPD Animal Cruelty Investigation Squad is investigating Chaplin’s case.

New Yorkers who suspect a case of animal cruelty can file a complaint with 311. Witnesses to a crime in progress are urged to call 911.