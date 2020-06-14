Talk transit with MTA executives Foye & Feinberg at Wednesday webinar

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Learn more about what the MTA is doing to get riders back on the subways and buses — and keep the entire transit system safe and clean — during a special webinar that amNewYork Metro will host this Wednesday, June 17.

MTA Chair and CEO Pat Foye, along with acting New York City Transit President Sarah Feinberg, will participate in the special one-hour forum on June 17 at 9:45 a.m. Robert Pozarycki, amNewYork Metro editor-in-chief, will serve as moderator.

As New York City continues to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, Foye and Feinberg will explain what the MTA is doing to restore rider confidence while also keeping them safe. They’ll also talk about the future of mass transit in New York City, and what improvements are needed to keep residents moving in the years to come.

Sign up for this free webinar at schnepsmedia.com/webinars. Space is limited!