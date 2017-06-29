Tappan Zee Bridge rechirstened for Mario Cuomo

The new Tappan Zee Bridge is still months away from its grand opening, but it’s already been dubbed a familiar …

The new Tappan Zee Bridge is still months away from its grand opening, but it’s already been dubbed a familiar name.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Thursday that will rename the $4 billion dual span structure after his father, former Gov. Mario Cuomo. The State Legislature approved the proposal during their special session which also included an extension of mayoral control of the city’s public school system.

Andrew Cuomo pressed for the name change to honor his father’s legacy, despite some pushback from Westchester and Rockland country leaders. The elder Cuomo died two years ago.

The first span of the new bridge is slated to open sometime this year and the second span is expected to open next year. The original Tappan Zee, which opened in 1955, will be torn down.