Target store in Herald Square to feature clothes, groceries, more, Empire State Realty Trust says

The bull’s-eye is set on Herald Square.

Target announced Monday it will open a new location this October at 112 W. 34th St., between Broadway and Seventh Avenue.

The 43,000-square-foot store, which will be the third in Manhattan, will be smaller than some of the other Targets located in the city, like the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Queens Place Mall, but it will carry a variety of goods including clothes, groceries and housewares, according to the building’s owner, Empire State Realty Trust.

“Target joins Sephora and Foot Locker at the best location on the 34th Street retail corridor, which spans from the Empire State Building to Seventh Avenue,” Thomas P. Durels, a vice president of the ESRT, said in a statement.

The store, which will have entrances on 34th and 33rd streets, will have a CVS Pharmacy and a prescription pickup.

Representatives from the 34th Street Partnership, the business improvement district that oversees the area, called the new store a great addition to the neighborhood, which has seen major retail growth over the last 20 years.

“Retailers such as Target, office businesses, and the public have responded enthusiastically to these improvements, which have helped create a robust shopping environment,” the 34th Street Partnership said in a statement.

Target is also planning on bringing a store to the East Village next year and Hell’s Kitchen in 2019.