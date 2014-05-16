Taxi driver suspended for wearing Nazi armband on duty

The Anti-Defamation League praised the decision to suspend the driver.

A 27-year-old cab driver’s license has been suspended for 30 days after he was photographed wearing a Nazi armband while on duty.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission said the driver broke a rule that says prohibits any “act that is against the best interest of the public.”

The Anti-Defamation Leage of New York issued a statement praising the decision.

“By openly displaying this hate symbol identified with Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party while operating a New York City taxicab, the driver sent a frightening and offensive message to New Yorkers about who might be welcome – and unwelcome – in the taxicab he was driving,” the ADL said in a statement posted on its website.

The ADL had previously sent a letter to the TLC saying it was “extremely disturbed by this provocative display.”