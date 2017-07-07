Taxi hits grandma, granddaughter in East Harlem, cops say

The cab lost control and struck the pair as they crossed Lexington Avenue, police said.

A taxi struck a grandmother and her granddaughter in East Harlem on Friday, July 7, 2017, the FDNY said. Photo Credit: Jillian Jorgensen

A taxi plowed into a grandmother and her granddaughter as they crossed the street in East Harlem Friday afternoon, police said.

The pair — ages 4 and 70 — were crossing Lexington Avenue at 102nd Street just before 3 p.m. when the driver pulled out of a gas station, lost control of the vehicle, hit a telephone poll and then struck them, according an NYPD spokesman. The cab hit a few unoccupied parked cars before coming to a stop.

Both victims were taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to police and fire officials.

The cabdriver remained on the scene, police said. No arrests have been made and no summons issued as of Sunday, officials added.

The investigation continues.