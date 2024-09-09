SEE IT: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce come to Queens for US Open men’s final

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, possibly the biggest power couple in America not living in The White House, made their way to Queens Sunday for the US Open Men’s Final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swift, taking a brief break from “The Eras Tour,” took in the final match of the tournament with Kelce, tight end for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. She was in Kansas City on Thursday night to see the Chiefs prevail over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL season opener.

Swift and Kelce saw a rather drama-free men’s final, as Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated American Taylor Fritz in straight sets to capture the US Open championship before a sellout crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium that also saw other celebrities including Eddie Redmayne, Anna Wintour and Billie Jean King.

Below are some photos from Sunday’s final, and other celebrity sightings during the US Open’s final week of the 2024 tournament: