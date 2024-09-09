Quantcast
SEE IT: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce come to Queens for US Open men’s final

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the US Open
Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talk during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, possibly the biggest power couple in America not living in The White House, made their way to Queens Sunday for the US Open Men’s Final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Swift, taking a brief break from “The Eras Tour,” took in the final match of the tournament with Kelce, tight end for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. She was in Kansas City on Thursday night to see the Chiefs prevail over the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL season opener.

Swift and Kelce saw a rather drama-free men’s final, as Jannik Sinner of Italy defeated American Taylor Fritz in straight sets to capture the US Open championship before a sellout crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium that also saw other celebrities including Eddie Redmayne, Anna Wintour and Billie Jean King. 

Below are some photos from Sunday’s final, and other celebrity sightings during the US Open’s final week of the 2024 tournament:

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Tennis legend Billie Jean King and actress Anna Wintour and actor Eddie Redmayne look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour (L) greets F1 driver Lewis Hamilton (R) prior to the women’s singles final between Jessica Pegula (USA) and Aryna Sabalenka (both not pictured) on day thirteen of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sept 3, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Roger Federer greets the crowd on day nine of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Sep 3, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Katie Couric (M) in the stands during the match between Frances Tiafoe (USA) and Grigor Dmitrov (BUL)(both not pictured) on day nine of the U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Simone Biles watches from the stands during the match between Jessica Pegula (USA) and Iga Swiatek (POL)(both not pictured) on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; (L-R) Former NBS players Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Tracy McGrady, and Dwayne Wade watch during the match between Iga Swiatek (POL) and Jessica Pegula (USA)(both not pictured) on day ten of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; NBC news hosts Jenna Bush Hagar (LM) and Savannah Guthrie (R-M) joke in the stands during the match between Frances Tiafoe (USA) and Taylor Fritz (USA)(both not pictured) in a men’s singles semifinal of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

