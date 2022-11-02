On the mark: Blue line painting for TCS NYC Marathon course starts the countdown to Sunday’s big race

Heads of an array of city agencies joined TCS New York City Marathon officials Wednesday to begin painting the markers that will lead some 50,000 runners to the finish line.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, and more gathered together in Central Park at what will, on Sunday, mark the conclusion of the iconic run. Speakers at the ceremony touted that 2022 will signify the full-fledged return of the marathon to full capacity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we are back to full scale with 50,000 runners expected to take part,” CEO of New York Road Runners Kerin Hempel said. “As we all know New York always rises and comes back stronger than ever. This event is really a spectacular representation of our diversity and its vibrant culture.”

Hempel added that the marathon will likely bring $400 million to the Big Apple thanks to runners arriving from not only across the country but also from across the world. She also thanked the city agencies for helping to keep the event safe and on track.

For DOT Commissioner Rodriguez, the TCS Marathon exemplifies the comeback story of New York City, rising from the ashes of a deadly pandemic to host the celebrated event.

“This will show how all in New York City can come back from COVID,” Rodriguez said. “While thousands of participants have been training to prepare their body for Sunday’s big race, DOT has been preparing the 26.2 mile course which includes four DOT bridges located throughout New York City. Preparation includes road maintenance in all five boroughs, including our bridges.”

Friendly competition also popped up at the line painting ceremony between Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell over whose first responders will come out on top on Nov. 6.

“I usually give the police commissioner a hard time because our teams compete in a marathon every year but this year I will just say good luck, Keechant,” Kavanagh joked.

While this had the top cop laughing, she also responded by stating that the NYPD will hold onto their lead over the FDNY.

“I am counting on the NYPD running club to hold onto the Mayor’s Cup by defeating the squad going to the FDNY again this year,” Sewell said.

Following opening remarks, the officials gathered together to paint the first portion of a guiding race line that will – by Sunday – stretch throughout the five boroughs.