Ted Cruz ad attacks Donald Trump’s ‘New York values,’ calls out Trump’s Iowa remarks

Ted Cruz is going after Donald Trump’s “New York values” in his latest attack ad ahead of the Iowa caucus, pointing out his past views on abortion and his remarks on Iowans.

The ad, posted Monday to YouTube, plays a clip from Trump’s 1999 “Meet the Press” interview, where he said his views were different than Iowans.

“I mean, hey, I lived in New York City and Manhattan all my life,” he said in the 17-year-old interview. “So my views are a little bit different than if I lived in Iowa.”

“They are different, like on abortion,” the ad’s narrator says before the video cuts to Trump saying that he is “pro-choice in every respect.” Trump has since reversed his position on abortion.

Cruz’s latest ad also calls out Trump for calling Iowans “stupid” back in November. He had made the remarks as he recounted Ben Carson’s claims that he once tried to stab his friend, but a belt buckle stopped the knife.

“How stupid are the people of Iowa?” Trump had said after questioning the details of the story. The attack ad cuts to that sound bite before the narrator declares, “Donald Trump, New York values, not ours.”