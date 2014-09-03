Teen Franklin Reyes, who allegedly ran over Ariel Russo, arrested for dragging cop

The teen driver accused of fatally running over a 4-year-old girl on the Upper West Side last year was held without bail on Monday after allegedly dragging a police officer with his car following a traffic stop, according to court records.

Officers pulled over 18-year-old Franklin Reyes for allegedly making an illegal left turn on 181st Street and Amsterdam Avenue on Sunday night, according to the criminal complaint. When he refused, he allegedly dragged one of the officers before hitting another car.

In 2013, Reyes was indicted for allegedly fatally slamming into 4-year-old Ariel Russo who was standing with her grandmother on West 97th Street and Amsterdam Avenue at 8:15 a.m., according to the indictment.

On Sunday, officers told Reyes to put the vehicle in park after pulling him over.

When one of the officers started to reach in Reyes, who only has a driving permit, allegedly took off.

He allegedly dragged the officer, whose left arm was inside, about 100 feet before hitting another vehicle on 179th Street, according to the complaint.

Reyes then allegedly sped into a nearby parking lot, nearly hitting the officer who jumped out of the way, according to the complaint. When he got out and started walking toward police, Reyes allegedly refused to get on the ground and instead swung his arms and kicked his legs.

Reyes was charged with a several offenses, including second-degree assault and unlicensed driving, according to the complaint.

In June, Reyes was again arrested for allegedly helping his father loot an apartment in the building where he worked as a super. They allegedly took several items, including a watch, over more than $1,000 worth of jewelry, and wine, according to the criminal complaint.

Reyes will appear in court on Sept. 5 for the latest charges, said a spokeswoman for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.