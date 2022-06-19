Teen killed, man critical after pair of crashes in Brooklyn, Bronx within less than half an hour

Two crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx within less than 30 minutes early on Saturday morning killed a teen driver and critically injured a pedestrian.

The first collision happened at 2:05 a.m. on June 18 on the Belt Parkway near Exit 5 in Brooklyn, when 16-year-old driver Mohammed Ayth Alkotait was driving at a high rate of speed heading east, according to police.

At the bend in the highway along Bath Beach, the Arkansas resident clipped another vehicle and struck a third, before rolling off the road and getting ejected from his car, cops said.

Paramedics rushed the out-of-state youngster to Lutheran Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He had four passengers in a Honda Odyssey minivan — who were also teenagers, but from New York, according to an NYPD spokesperson — and they were brought to Lutheran Hospital in stable condition with minor injuries.

The two drivers of the other two vehicles stayed on the scene and only suffered minor wounds, cops said.

Less than 30 minutes later, at 2:34 a.m. on June 18, cops found a pedestrian with severe injuries after being struck by a driver on Bruckner Boulevard, which runs along another highway, the Bruckner Expressway, on the far side of the city in the Bronx.

Cops said the 40-year-old tried to cross the wide thoroughfare near Manor and Stratford avenues in Soundview when a driver in a Honda sedan heading west struck him.

EMS brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals Jacobi where he remains in critical condition.

The driver stayed at the scene, but police did not charge him with a crime, according to the NYPD spokesperson.

Police did not provide more information about the man trying to cross the multi-lane thoroughfare, which on some stretches even has a chain link fence on its sides, and there is a pedestrian overpass on the next block.

That section of the highway has had 62 crashes over the past 11 years, injuring 85 people and killing two pedestrians, according to data collected by NYC Crash Mapper.