NYPD investigates burglary at Soho restaurant

BY TEQUILA MINKSY

Updated March 16, 2020, 5:25 p.m. By Monday at noon, two police from the crime scene squad were investigating a burglary at Bistro Les Amis — a French restaurant at the corner of Thompson and Spring Streets, which occurred in the middle of the night. A couple of computers were taken.

“We’re open one more day,” said someone on the scene, “and this happens.” The police were wearing masks as they investigated the crime.

Police said the door was busted open and a gate crowbarred. A surveillance camera caught good images of the culprit, officials said, and police were hopeful they would catch the alleged offender.