These Bronx eateries are taking part in NYC Restaurant Week To Go | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Although NYC Restaurant Week is taking a different course than usual this year, the Bronx is serving up some scrumptious take-out deals from now through Jan. 31.

This newly incepted, order-in only concept for restaurant week offers a variety of entrees to be either taken out or delivered at a flat rate of $20.21 in celebration of the long awaited new year along with an effort to keep our beloved eateries afloat.

Here’s where and how to chow down in the Bronx this week:

Arthur Avenue

Mario’s

This Italian staple at 2342 Arthur Avenue offers the choice of chicken cutlet parmigiana, chicken francese, veal cutlet parmigiana, veal marsala, linguini white or red clam sauce and salad, ravioli with a meatball and salad, or fillet of sole napoletana or oreganata.

Each comes with a side of choice, except for the entrées that come with a salad.

Contact: (718) 584-1188

Roberto’s

Technically adjacent to Arthur Avenue at 603 Crescent Avenue, scenes from this Italian restaurant include prix-fixe entrée and at least one side during lunch or dinner, eaters are advised to call for details.

Contact: (718) 733-9503

Zero Otto Nove

This modern Italian mainstay at 2357 Arthur Avenue also offers a prix-fixe entrée and at least one side during lunch or dinner. Call to learn more.

Contact: (718) 220-1027

City Island

Artie’s Steak & Seafood

Head to 394 City Island Avenue to pick up a choice of pasta in fresh tomato sauce with shrimp, clams and mussels; wood-grilled pork chop with chive mashed potatoes and cherry demi-glace or baked Atlantic cod with tarragon aioli and toasted panko over rice pilaf.

Contact: (718) 885-9885

South Bronx

Bronx Brewery

This iconic ale haven at 856 E. 136th Street is much more than just that! Chose of any sandwich and fries, boneless wings and four empanadas, three tacos and four empanadas; or a rice bowl and four empanadas as part of the brewery’s latest partnership with the Bronx icon Empanology.

Contact: (718) 402-1000

Charlie’s Bar & Kitchen

Here at 112 Lincoln Avenue in Mott Haven diners can enjoy the choice of Charlie’s fried chicken; two orders of trio tacos varying from fish, steak, chicken or pork, baked truffle mac with or without bacon, and a side.

Contact: (718) 684-2338

iNine Bistro

Down at 53 Bruckner Blvd you’ll get any burger, sandwich or eight-piece wings with a choice of salad or fries, soda or water, and cheesecake.

Contact: (929) 265-9682

Westchester Square

Caridad Williamsbridge

Actually in Westchester Square at 1436 Williamsbridge Road, this delectable Spanish restaurant which has served the Bronx for two decades offers one whole fried red snapper and shrimp with your choice of tostones or rice and beans.

Contact: (718) 892- 8322

Various Applebee’s locations throughout the city are also participating in restaurant week.

This story first appeared on our sister publication bxtimes.com.