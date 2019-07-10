One ton of recycled confetti is set to fly through the air in lower Manhattan Wednesday in celebration of the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s World Cup victory.

Thousands of soccer fans are expected to gather along the Canyon of Heroes, which spans Broadway from the Battery up to City Hall, for the honorary ticker-tape parade that’ll step off around 9:30 a.m. Mayor Bill de Blasio will also present the team members with keys to the city in a post-parade ceremony.

The U.S. women's soccer team bested The Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to slide into their fourth World Cup win.

If you can't make it to the middle-of-the-workweek parade, follow along below.

U.S. Women's National Team members Alex Morgan, left, and Megan Rapinoe wave to the crowd as the parade heads up Broadway.

Fans take pictures and cheer on the World Cup winners.

Fans take pictures and cheer on the women at the Canyon of Heroes.

Caitlyn Tucker, of Boston, dons patriotic makeup to celebrate.

Decked-out fans arrive early for the ticker-tape parade.

Fans get glittered up before the ticker-tape parade begins.

Young fans await the start of the parade.

Fans line up along Broadway's Canyon of Heroes.

Workers at Gourmet Apple hang plastic American flags on the front of their store on Broadway Tuesday in preparation for the parade.