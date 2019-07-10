LATEST PAPER
World Cup parade: Photos from the celebration for the U.S. women's soccer team

By amNewYork
One ton of recycled confetti is set to fly through the air in lower Manhattan Wednesday in celebration of the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s World Cup victory.

Thousands of soccer fans are expected to gather along the Canyon of Heroes, which spans Broadway from the Battery up to City Hall, for the honorary ticker-tape parade that’ll step off around 9:30 a.m. Mayor Bill de Blasio will also present the team members with keys to the city in a post-parade ceremony.

The U.S. women's soccer team bested The Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to slide into their fourth World Cup win.

If you can't make it to the middle-of-the-workweek parade, follow along below. 

U.S. Women's National Team members Alex Morgan, left,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

U.S. Women's National Team members Alex Morgan, left, and Megan Rapinoe wave to the crowd as the parade heads up Broadway. 

Fans take pictures and cheer on the World
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Fans take pictures and cheer on the World Cup winners.

Fans take pictures and cheer on the women
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Fans take pictures and cheer on the women at the Canyon of Heroes.

Boston resident Caitlyn Tucker has American flag makeup
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Caitlyn Tucker, of Boston, dons patriotic makeup to celebrate. 

Soccer fans get ready on Broadway's Canyon of
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Decked-out fans arrive early for the ticker-tape parade. 

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Fans get glittered up before the ticker-tape parade begins. 

Youngsters await the start of the parade honoring
Photo Credit: David Handschuh

Young fans await the start of the parade.

U.S. women's soccer team fans get ready on
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Fans line up along Broadway's Canyon of Heroes.

Workers at Gourmet Apple hang plastic American flags
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Workers at Gourmet Apple hang plastic American flags on the front of their store on Broadway Tuesday in preparation for the parade.

Left to right, Devin age 6, Jennifer and
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Devin, Daniel and Jennifer O'Sullivan of Pelham, New York, show their support for the U.S. women's national soccer team.

 

