News World Cup parade: Photos from the celebration for the U.S. women's soccer team By amNewYork Updated July 10, 2019 10:55 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email One ton of recycled confetti is set to fly through the air in lower Manhattan Wednesday in celebration of the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s World Cup victory. Thousands of soccer fans are expected to gather along the Canyon of Heroes, which spans Broadway from the Battery up to City Hall, for the honorary ticker-tape parade that’ll step off around 9:30 a.m. Mayor Bill de Blasio will also present the team members with keys to the city in a post-parade ceremony. The U.S. women's soccer team bested The Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday to slide into their fourth World Cup win. If you can't make it to the middle-of-the-workweek parade, follow along below. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin U.S. Women's National Team members Alex Morgan, left, and Megan Rapinoe wave to the crowd as the parade heads up Broadway. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Fans take pictures and cheer on the World Cup winners. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Fans take pictures and cheer on the women at the Canyon of Heroes. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Caitlyn Tucker, of Boston, dons patriotic makeup to celebrate. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Decked-out fans arrive early for the ticker-tape parade. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Fans get glittered up before the ticker-tape parade begins. Photo Credit: David Handschuh Young fans await the start of the parade. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Fans line up along Broadway's Canyon of Heroes. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Workers at Gourmet Apple hang plastic American flags on the front of their store on Broadway Tuesday in preparation for the parade. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin Devin, Daniel and Jennifer O'Sullivan of Pelham, New York, show their support for the U.S. women's national soccer team. By amNewYork Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.