Times Square NYE wishing wall opens virtually & in person to rid out 2020 | amNewYork

If there’s one thing the people of Earth collectively wish for, it is for 2020 to end.

Those along with any other desire can be turned into the 2000 pounds of confetti to be blasted throughout Times Square just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021 as the New Year’s Eve Wishing Wall returns both in person and virtually this month, starting Friday.

Virtual wishers can freely go online to place their confetti order while those visiting Midtown can find the now socially distant Wishing Wall posted in one of Times Square’s Broadway plazas between 42nd and 47th Streets, every day until December 29 between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. with the exclusion of Christmas Eve and Day.

“In an unprecedented year, the Wishing Wall gives us a moment to look forward with hope for a better future,” said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance, which organizes the wall and confetti shoot.

“Confetti wishes will rain down for all the world to see as we thankfully turn the page on 2020 and enter 2021 with joy and optimism.”

Wishes can be taken via Twitter and Instagram as well using the hashtag #ConfettiWish.

Additionally, as the presenting sponsor of the celebration, Planet Fitness will collect wishes at www.PlanetFitness.com/confettiwishes.