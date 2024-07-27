Study finds top kid-friendly destinations around the world, New York ranks in fifth place in restaurants

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

With vacation season upon us, families can find planning a vacation a tedious task. Finding a destination, lodging accommodations, mode of transportation, activities, places to eat and more can be a challenge for families, especially when children are involved.

To make things easier for families, Go2Africa conducted a study in which they compiled data from Tripadvisor to determine which countries around the world are the best destinations to visit with kids.

According to the report, the study was conducted “by calculating the percentage of family-friendly places relative to the total number of establishments.”

“Our study reveals the top cities to visit that offer the best restaurant options for families, to help parents decide on destinations that cater to their little ones needs and make planning a vacation all that less stressful,” said Liesel Van Zyl, product manager and luxury travel expert at Go2Africa.

The study found The Seychelles, a country in East Africa, as the overall top child-friendly destination with a variety of accommodating hotels, attractions and food establishments.

“Numerous bays in the Seychelles are shielded by offshore reefs, which not only offer protection from the open sea but also create shallow waters ideal for children. It’s also incredibly safe with no vaccination requirements, no dangerous animals and rarely experiences natural disasters,” according to the study.

Trailing in second place is the Polynesian island of Samoa and in third place Costa Rica.

In addition, the study also inspected each category to find its top destinations.

For those who value lodging accommodations over attractions and food establishments, Italy ranked as the top country for child-friendly accommodation, “with over 80% of Italy’s hotels catering specifically to families,” according to the report.

Brazil, Austria and Greece are also good options with over 70% of their hotels convenient for families.

For the most adventurous families, the study found Belize, rich in history, culture and natural attractions to be the top destination for attractions suitable for people of all ages.

Belize boasts of unique attractions like the Mayan ruins of Xunantunich or the island of Caye Caulker, perfect for the family.

Behind Belize is Costa Rica again, with its wildlife and nature that calls to be explored. Brazil takes third place with its annual festivals, beaches, cities and attractions like Christ the Redeemer statue.

Finally, for those who are looking for the most kid-friendly restaurants around the world, the study found London, the capital of the United Kingdom, to be the top destination with restaurants like Where The Pancakes Are, where kids are able to customize their pancakes to their preferences.

“Selecting a vacation destination with plenty of child-friendly restaurant and menu options is vital for families because it ensures that mealtimes are stress-free and enjoyable,” said Zyl.

In second place is Paris, France, offering an “array of foods that are sure to please young palates, from buttery pastries to meaty local favorites,” according to the report.

Rome in Italy takes the third place with its variety of pastas and pizzas, sure to be enjoyed by people of all ages.

“When restaurants cater to children, they often provide menus with kid-friendly options, high chairs, and welcoming environments. This means parents can relax, knowing their children will be happy and well-fed, which in turn makes dining out a pleasant experience for everyone,” said Zyl.

Sao Paulo in Brazil takes the fourth place and New York ranks in fifth place with 2,742 child-friendly restaurants to choose from.

“When children are content, parents can fully immerse themselves in the vacation, creating cherished memories without the constant concern of finding the next meal that everyone will enjoy,” said Zyl.